Natural Grocers relocating downtown Denver location to RiNo

DENVER — Health food store Natural Grocers is moving its downtown Denver location to the River North neighborhood.

The RiNo neighborhood has often been called a food desert by residents, with limited access to healthy food choices.

The 15th Street location will be closed July 25-26, reopening at its new location at 3757 N. Brighton Blvd. on July 27.

“Most of northeast Denver, including RiNo, is a food desert; there simply aren’t enough quality food options within walking distance to the community,” Denver City Council president Albus Brooks said.

“What makes this even more valuable is that Natural Grocers is a Colorado company that educates the community about health and sustainability.”

The first 100 people in line on July 27 will get to spin a prize wheel for a chance to win a variety of gifts, such as NOW supplements, Nova chocolate, and Natural Grocers-branded items such as cutting boards, cooler bags and coupons to use in the store.

The official ribbon cutting will be held at 8:30 a.m., followed by a gluten-free muffin sampling event. The store will have an ice cream social from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.