Loveland Ski Area has a new four legged friend. The ski area introduced Parker the Snow Dog on Monday. He will be 1 year old on Thursday July 13th, and will be helping out during snowmaking season and at Loveland Ski Area events. Parker, replaces Toby the Bernese Mountain Dog, who died unexpectedly in May.
Meet Parker the Snowdog
