Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marisol Homes and Catholic Charities have launched a "Move-In Challenge"...

asking the community to help them transform its newest location into a place where moms and their kids who are escaping domestic abuse can feel safe in.

This "Move-In Challenge" has gained a lot of attention on Facebook with donations coming in to furnish 16 bedrooms. But, more is still needed.

Amy from "Marisol Homes" is here to tell us how we can help.

https://ccdenver.org/movein/