Man sought on attempted first-degree murder charges

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for Justin Tafoya in connection with an incident at a convenience store in May.

Authorities say Tafoya tried to hit one man with his vehicle and struck another man after a verbal confrontation at the store at West 88th Avenue near Conifer Road. One of the men, Ryan Belearde, suffered a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures and internal injuries when Tafoya hit him with the Honda Accord he was driving.

Police are asking anyone with information on Tafoya’s whereabouts to call the Thornton Police Tip Line at 720-977-5069 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.