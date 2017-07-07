× Guilty verdict in Aurora sex assault that was videotaped

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been convicted of sexually assaulting an Aurora woman in her home while he videotaped the crime.

An Arapahoe County District Court jury on Friday found Desmond Alvis Martin, 31, guilty of sexual assault, a Class 2 felony.

Martin previously served as an Air Force staff sergeant at Peterson Air Force Base.

The investigation began in January of 2016, when an Aurora woman told police a man with a handgun and a mask came into her home. He forced her at gunpoint to perform numerous sex acts while he taped her on his cell phone.

“The victim never agreed to any of the things he did to her in her own bedroom,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Byrnes told the court in closing arguments. “And he knew that.”

Police say they found footage of Martin’s assault on a hard drive he stored in the trunk of his car.

Martin was identified when law enforcement officers in Colorado Springs noted similarities between the Aurora case and sex assaults in El Paso County. Evidence led authorities to Martin.

Investigators identified four similar cases that took place in Colorado Springs throughout. Those women testified during Martin’s trial in Arapahoe County.

“The defendant contacted his victims through online ads for escort and prostitution services, knowing they would be less likely to talk to law enforcement,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Cara Morlan, who prosecuted the case with Byrnes.

At least two of the women assaulted in Colorado Springs admitted they were sex workers.

“But the defendant failed to account for the courage of these victims,” Byrnes told the court. “They didn’t let their fears keep them silent.”

Martin faces 12 to 48 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 25.

“I am proud of our citizens for seeing through this rapist’s insulting and disingenuous claims that his victim consented to his assaultive behavior. There is one place in our state for such predators. The only question that remains is for how long will he be sentenced to be there?” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “Our office will continue to stand up for victims from every background. Nobody deserves to be raped.”

Martin’s trial in Colorado Springs on sexual assault charges is set for September.