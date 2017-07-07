From family fun to sexy fitness fashion, it seems like fitness tights evolve every week. Joana tried some new ones out from Funky Diva. Last week during Fitness Friday she used them in an obstacle course, and they were tough enough to endure all the moves, even sliding on the ground. They are tough but feminine too, made for going from a workout to a night out. The makers of these tights have been designing apparel for Hollywood's hottest dancers for years, and they thought it was time everyone should have a pair. Pick up a pair or two for yourself at FunkyDivaActiveFashion.com.
Funky Diva Makes Active Wear That’s Tough but Feminine
