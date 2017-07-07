Food Truck Friday: Kush’s Mile High Munchies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out Kush's Mile High Munchies. This mellow crew rolls through the Mile High City to serve some mind-blowing munchies. Their selection of delectable edibles includes mouthwatering fried mac and cheese bites, crispy onion rings, sizzling bacon-wrapped hot dogs, gourmet burgers served with fresh hot hand-cut fries, just to name a few. To put it bluntly, the entire menu will heave you into a haze of absolute flavor bliss. Next time your appetite is in need of potent satisfaction, come out and visit your best buds at Kush’s Food Truck.