Workouts these days are using more and more technology to achieve results. So many leaders in the fitness industry are evolving to compete. Lagree Fitness has been around for years- you'll find his machines in workout studios like Fierce 45 and many others across Colorado. You won't believe what he's working on now: a machine that actually reads your mind.
Fitness Friday: Sebastian Lagree Adding More Technology to Workouts
