Fitness Friday: Sebastian Lagree Adding More Technology to Workouts

Posted 11:46 am, July 7, 2017, by

Workouts these days are using more and more technology to achieve results. So many leaders in the fitness industry are evolving to compete. Lagree Fitness has been around for years- you'll find his machines in workout studios like Fierce 45 and many others across Colorado. You won't believe what he's working on now: a machine that actually reads your mind.