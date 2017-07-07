× Fire restrictions for Denver Mountain Parks in 3 counties

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation has issued fire restrictions for Denver Mountain Parks in Jefferson, Clear Creek, and Douglas counties.

The temporary fire ban means open burning and ground fires are not allowed. You may construct a fire within a permanent grate in picnic and campground areas.

You cannot use or have any fireworks.

Smoking is only allowed inside an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area that is clear of material that can easily catch fire.

Grilling on a propane grill is still allowed at this time.

The temporary ban includes the following areas: