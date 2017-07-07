Elderly man with early onset of dementia missing in Denver

DENVER — An 82-year-old man with early onset of dementia has been reported missing, the Denver Police Department said.

Isaak Komisarchik was last seen Wednesday in the 9900 block of East Yale Avenue in southeast Denver.

Komisarchik was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, and a gray and white-striped shirt.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair. Police said Komisarchik suffers from a diminished mental state.

Anyone who sees Komisarchik is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.