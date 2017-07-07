Drink Water Safely from the Outdoors with The Lifesaver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This product is a must-have for people who love to hike or just spend a lot of time outdoors. The Lifesaver lets you get clean water from a lake or stream. You just remove the lid, fill up the bottle with water, give it a few pumps, and the pressure forces the water through a filter, getting rid of contamination. The nano-filtration technology removes viruses, bacteria, cysts, and parasites. To protect the user, the product stops working when the filter needs to be changed. The system is used by the military and for humanitarian aid. They're $119.99 at IconLifeSaver.eu.