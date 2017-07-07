× Disabled teen fired for false-positive cocaine test may be rehired

ERIE, Colo. — A teenager with cerebral palsy was fired from an Erie King Soopers for alleged cocaine use.

Following a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation, 19-year-old Benjamin Sharp may soon be back to stocking shelves.

Sharp was let go after an employment screening test in April came back positive for cocaine use.

The boy’s parents say he doesn’t even know what cocaine is and they got their own drug test using a hair sample. The Sharps say it found no drug use.

After our story aired, King Soopers agreed to let Benjamin re-apply and if he passes a new drug test, they will likely hire him back.

Despite the incident, Sharp’s mother, Coleen, maintains a positive view of the business. “I do think King Soopers is a great company. I just think they need to re-evaluate their policies.”