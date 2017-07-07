Denver scores Outdoor Retailer shows beginning in January

DENVER– Denver will get a big boost in convention traffic as the coveted Outdoor Retailer Show will relocate to Colorado for at least the next five years.

The expo has been held in Salt Lake City for the past couple of decades. Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock made the announcement Thursday.

The outdoor retailer show is expected to bring tens of thousands of people and about $100 million to the Mile High City each year. The first show in Denver will be in January.

The biannual gathering, likely to be held at the Colorado Convention Center, will bring store owners and brands together.

Many retailers depend on trade shows to keep them up to date with the latest trends, fashions and industry news.