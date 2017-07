× Colorado Rockies Host Fantasy Camp

Denver, CO — Baseball skills where on display in Denver before the Rockies hosted the White Sox. Freeland and Senzatela took the mound while Tapia and Valaika took swings. And Rockies manager Buddy Black took notes on the young prospects. Baseball Fantasy Camp was in session. Around 50 kids from Colorado Special Olympics took to the diamond at Jason Jennings Adaptive Field, getting tutored from their Rockies heroes.