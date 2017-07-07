Here's a great product for hiking. It's called the Hi Viz Jakrak by Sprigs, an active wear and travel company, and it allows you to carry your coat hands free. The Jakrak attaches to the inside of your coat with clips, so it's invisible when it's on. When you take your coat off, it falls behind you and the Jakrak carries it comfortably and securely. You can wear it like a backpack, over your shoulder, or across your body like a messenger bag. The sliders allow you to customize the fit. So if you head out for a hike early in the morning with a jacket, and you start to warm up, you simply slip off your jacket and it carries it for you. They're $30 at Sprigs.com.
Carry Your Coat Hands Free with Jakrak
