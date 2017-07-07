Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Cook Street for a class that combines the basics of cooking with beer with a menu that is meant to complement the complexities and flavors of a craft brew. It's called Bites & Brews. The Cook Street Chefs will guide you through a menu catered directly to the beers you will be enjoying.

Joining them for each class will be one of our favorite local breweries who will take you through a guided tasting of some of their beers.

Upcoming Classes:

July 7th from 6pm – 930pm

$99

17 seats are available

August 4th from 6pm – 930pm

$99

20 seats available

MEXICAN GRILLED CORN & ROASTED POBLANO CHOWDER

Yield: 8 servings

BEER BRINE

2 heads of garlic, halved

6 ears corn,unhusked

2-3 bay leaves

1 T. peppercorns

½ c. sugar

½ c. salt

1 gallon water

24 oz. Common Red Kölsch

Add all of the aromatics, sugar and salt to a pot with 3 cups of the water and bring to a boil to dissolve the salt, sugar and infuse the aromatics. Once the sugar and salt have dissolved pour the liquid into a container and add beer and enough ice and cold water to bring the level of the brine up to one gallon.

CHOWDER

6 ears corn, unhusked

Beer brine to cover

4 oz. bacon, diced

2 medium onions, diced

1 large leek, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 poblano peppers, roasted and diced

1 jalapeno, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

12 oz Common Red Kölsch

12 oz water

2 c. potatoes, peeled and diced

salt, white pepper, and cayenne to taste

reduced heavy cream to taste

Place the corn in a deep container, cover with cold brine and soak at least 1 hour. Remove the corn from the container, shake to remove excess water. Grill the corn indirectly over medium heat for 45 minutes to 1 hour, turning several times. Use gloves to remove husks and silk. Slice kernels off of cobs, reserving both separately. Cook the bacon in a medium pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove the bacon and set aside to use as a garnish. In the same pan, add the onions, leeks, and peppers to the fat and cook over medium-low heat until translucent. Add garlic; cook about 1 minute more. Slowly add beer, water, potatoes and corn cobs. Simmer until the potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes. Remove the cobs and add corn simmering 5 minutes more Finish with reduced cream, salt, and pepper. Garnish with reserved bacon.