Bites & Brews

Join  Cook Street for a class that combines the basics of cooking with beer with a menu that is meant to complement the complexities and flavors of a craft brew. It's called Bites & Brews. The Cook Street Chefs will guide you through a menu catered directly to the beers you will be enjoying.
Joining them for each class will be one of our favorite local breweries who will take you through a guided tasting of some of their beers.

 

**promotional offer -  $10 off any recreational cooking class now through 8/31/17 with coupon code: KDVR

Upcoming Classes:
July 7th from 6pm – 930pm
$99
17 seats are available

August 4th from 6pm – 930pm
$99
20 seats available

 

MEXICAN GRILLED CORN & ROASTED POBLANO CHOWDER

Yield: 8 servings

BEER BRINE

  • 2 heads of garlic, halved
  • 6 ears corn,unhusked
  • 2-3 bay leaves
  • 1 T. peppercorns
  • ½ c. sugar
  • ½ c. salt
  • 1 gallon water
  • 24 oz. Common Red Kölsch

Add all of the aromatics, sugar and salt to a pot with 3 cups of the water and bring to a boil to dissolve the salt, sugar and infuse the aromatics. Once the sugar and salt have dissolved pour the liquid into a container and add beer and enough ice and cold water to bring the level of the brine up to one gallon.

CHOWDER

  • 6 ears corn, unhusked
  • Beer brine to cover
  • 4 oz. bacon, diced
  • 2 medium onions, diced
  • 1 large leek, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 2 poblano peppers, roasted and diced
  • 1 jalapeno, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 oz Common Red Kölsch
  • 12 oz water
  • 2 c. potatoes, peeled and diced
  • salt, white pepper, and cayenne to taste
  • reduced heavy cream to taste

Place the corn in a deep container, cover with cold brine and soak at least 1 hour.  Remove the corn from the container, shake to remove excess water.  Grill the corn indirectly over medium heat for 45 minutes to 1 hour, turning several times.  Use gloves to remove husks and silk. Slice kernels off of cobs, reserving both separately.  Cook the bacon in a medium pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove the bacon and set aside to use as a garnish.  In the same pan, add the onions, leeks, and peppers to the fat and cook over medium-low heat until translucent.  Add garlic; cook about 1 minute more.  Slowly add beer, water, potatoes and corn cobs.  Simmer until the potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes.  Remove the cobs and add corn simmering 5 minutes more Finish with reduced cream, salt, and pepper.  Garnish with reserved bacon.