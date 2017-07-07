Join Cook Street for a class that combines the basics of cooking with beer with a menu that is meant to complement the complexities and flavors of a craft brew. It's called Bites & Brews. The Cook Street Chefs will guide you through a menu catered directly to the beers you will be enjoying.
Joining them for each class will be one of our favorite local breweries who will take you through a guided tasting of some of their beers.
MEXICAN GRILLED CORN & ROASTED POBLANO CHOWDER
Yield: 8 servings
BEER BRINE
- 2 heads of garlic, halved
- 6 ears corn,unhusked
- 2-3 bay leaves
- 1 T. peppercorns
- ½ c. sugar
- ½ c. salt
- 1 gallon water
- 24 oz. Common Red Kölsch
Add all of the aromatics, sugar and salt to a pot with 3 cups of the water and bring to a boil to dissolve the salt, sugar and infuse the aromatics. Once the sugar and salt have dissolved pour the liquid into a container and add beer and enough ice and cold water to bring the level of the brine up to one gallon.
CHOWDER
- 6 ears corn, unhusked
- Beer brine to cover
- 4 oz. bacon, diced
- 2 medium onions, diced
- 1 large leek, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 2 poblano peppers, roasted and diced
- 1 jalapeno, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 12 oz Common Red Kölsch
- 12 oz water
- 2 c. potatoes, peeled and diced
- salt, white pepper, and cayenne to taste
- reduced heavy cream to taste
Place the corn in a deep container, cover with cold brine and soak at least 1 hour. Remove the corn from the container, shake to remove excess water. Grill the corn indirectly over medium heat for 45 minutes to 1 hour, turning several times. Use gloves to remove husks and silk. Slice kernels off of cobs, reserving both separately. Cook the bacon in a medium pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove the bacon and set aside to use as a garnish. In the same pan, add the onions, leeks, and peppers to the fat and cook over medium-low heat until translucent. Add garlic; cook about 1 minute more. Slowly add beer, water, potatoes and corn cobs. Simmer until the potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes. Remove the cobs and add corn simmering 5 minutes more Finish with reduced cream, salt, and pepper. Garnish with reserved bacon.