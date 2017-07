Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marc Price & Kevin Farley stopped by the Channel 2 studios to tell us about the American Goofballs Tour Colorado.

They'll be performing this weekend here in Colorado.

- Friday, July 7th: Salida Steam Plant Theater (719-530-0933)

- Sat. July 8th: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse (303-578-0079)

- Sun. July 9th: Rialto Theater (970-962-2120)