85-acre Peak 2 Fire in Summit County at 7 percent containment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- Crews have limited the growth of the Peak 2 Fire in Summit County, but evacuations for nearly 400 residences remained in place Friday morning.

The fire was first reported Wednesday morning between Breckenridge and Frisco.

The fire did not grow Thursday and into the early-morning hours Friday. It's at 85 acres and 7 percent containment.

The fire is burning in the Miner's Creek drainage two miles north of Breckenridge Ski Area. There is no direct threat to the town of Breckenridge.

“The best of the best have come to work alongside our local emergency services professionals to fight this fire,” Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said. “From the local agencies to the state folks to the national teams, we are incredibly grateful for all the courageous, unselfish efforts.”

Still, 463 residences continue to be evacuated from the Peak 7 neighborhood. The entire town of Breckenridge, and the Silver Shekel, Gold Hill and Farmer's Korner neighborhoods are under pre-evacuation notice.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed, the Breckenridge Police Department said.

The fire is burning in rocky, rugged, heavily forested trees that is being fueled by dead beetle killed pine, making containment difficult.

"There are three problems with that. First, it burns really hot," a fire spokesman said. "Second is it throws spot fires and embers all over the place. And the third is the trees can come down without warning."

In all, 130 personnel are working the fire. Eight smoke jumpers and a 21-person hotshot crew have been brought in to fight the fire.

Two heavy air tankers dropping retardant and two helicopters dropping buckets of water will continue to be used Friday.

A second community meeting to update the fire will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Summit Middle School (158 School Road in Frisco).