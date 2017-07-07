× 8 injured in crash on Highway 34 in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Eight people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 in Loveland Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Loveland Police Department said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 34 east of Larimer Parkway.

Eight patients went to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Due to the severity of the crash, westbound Highway 34 will be closed from County Road 3 for several hours.

Westbound traffic was being diverted north on County Road 3 to Crossroads Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on County Road 3 was closed between Crossroads and Highway 34.

There were lengthy delays in the area and police asked people to avoid the area.