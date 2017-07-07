6 arrested in Boulder SWAT operation

BOULDER, Colo. — Six people were arrested after a SWAT situation on Friday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

SWAT team on the frontage road just south of 30th Street in #Boulder https://t.co/QDgdVrzka6—

Paul Aiken (@PaulAikenBDC) July 07, 2017

The incident began at 2 a.m. at the U Club Apartments at 820 28th St. when a woman from out of state called to say her adult child was in distress.

Police were still searching for more suspects and have several roads near Baseline Road and the 28th Street frontage road closed.

Police said the person who was believed to have been in distress has been located.