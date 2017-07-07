× 2 teens found after spending night on Grand Mesa

MESA COUNTY– Two teens were found safe Friday after spending the night lost in the Colorado wilderness.

The friends became lost on the Grand Mesa just east of Grand Junction. Mesa County Search and Rescue said the teens were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by one of the boys’ parents, after they didn’t return to their campsite from a planned hike around Big Meadows Reservoir.

The Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team, ATV Team, Communications Team and Mesa County Rural Area Deputies immediately began searching for the pair, and even worked through the night.

The teens were found safe and sound early Friday morning.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to always carry plenty of water when going into into the wilderness, especially in the summer heat. Also, always make a plan of where you are going to hike, bike or recreate and when you plan on returning.