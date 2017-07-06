Woman robbed at gunpoint at Lone Tree Starbucks

LONE TREE, Colo. — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Starbucks store on Monday morning, the Lone Tree Police Department said.

Police say the suspect followed the woman from the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 9233 Lincoln Ave. to the Starbucks store at 9222 Park Meadows Drive.

The man pointed a gun at the woman as she left the drive-thru and asked for “that money,” police said.

The woman gave the man a bank bag with an unknown amount of money and the suspect left on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as a white, thin man, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and 20 to 25 years old. He has brown eyes, crooked upper teeth and a stubbly goatee.

He was wearing a plain white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a white or gray baseball hat. He also was wearing sunglasses with reflective lenses that were tinted orange.

Police say the man is associated with an older gray or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Volkswagen, with damage to the passenger side rear-quarter panel. Dents appeared to be round in shape and in a small group.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-509-1177 or email.