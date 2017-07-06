Woman rescued after falling into St. Vrain River, swept downstream 150 yards

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A Tennessee woman was rescued Wednesday after falling into the St. Vrain River and going downstream 150 yards in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

The 40-year-old woman slipped on wet rocks about one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead, park officials said.

After going downstream, she was able to pull herself up on a rock and log.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue members were at the scene by 10:30 a.m. and were assisted by the Estes Valley Fire Protection District Dive and Swiftwater Rescue Team.

Crew members hiked to the woman’s location on the south side of the river and helped move her to shore. After being given medical care, she was assisted across the river where there were downed logs.

She began to hike out, then was carried by a wheeled litter to the trailhead. She was taken by ambulance to Estes Park Medical Center at 4 p.m., park officials said. Her condition was not released.