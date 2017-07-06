× Wildfires force Triple Bypass ride to cancel

The 29th Annual triple Bypass ride is cancelled because of nearby wildfires along the route. Organizers say the safety of riders, volunteers, and emergency personnel are the top concern.

The Triple festival will still be open on Saturday, July 8 in Evergreen. Organizers apologized for any inconveniences.

This year’s Sunday ride meals and hydration will now be donated to firefighters protecting towns in the area. You can find the most current event information here.