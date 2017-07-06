Video shows helicopter crash that killed bride, 3 others en route to wedding

Newly released video showed the inside of a helicopter that crashed outside Sao Paulo, Brazil, while taking a bride-to-be to her wedding.

The bride, her brother, the pilot and a photographer who was six months pregnant were all killed in the crash.

The bride, Rosemere do Nascimento Silva, planned a grand entrance to the wedding to surprise the groom and about 300 guests at the wedding.

According to the Daily Record, the helicopter crashed approximately a mile away from the site of the reception.

The crash was recorded in May 2016 but was only recently made public to Brazilian media.

The video shows the thick fog the pilot was attempting to navigate, the bride closing her eyes and her brother nervously looking out the window before the crash.

The pilot demands “calm” before the helicopter spins into the ground, killing all aboard.

The groom, Udirley Damasceno, was reportedly informed by the pastor while he was standing at the altar.

Emergency crews responded to the scene but were unable to save any of those involved in the crash.