Tickets on sale for Brews and Bites with governor

DENVER — The Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund will hold its its fourth Brews and Bites event in August, with proceeds going to keep the historic governor’s mansion in tip-top shape.

Gov. John Hickenlooper will be a special guest at the event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

More than 15 food and beer pairings will be available at the event. Guests will be able to tour the home and grounds.

Early-bird tickets are $55 and include specialty food and beer pairings, a commemorative glass, live music by Grass It Up, and tours of the mansion and grounds.

The early-bird special pricing is available until Friday. After that, general admission tickets are $75.

A limited number of VIP host tickets are available for $250. They include a private VIP tasting with Hickenlooper before the event.

No one younger than 21 years old is allowed at the event. Guests will be required to show a valid ID to enter. The event will be held rain or shine.