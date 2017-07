Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a film that could spin a record breaking web.. yes, we're talking your friendly neighborhood Spiderman!

Spiderman: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and really brings a youthful exuberance back to the "Spidey" franchise.

We snagged the Colorado exclusive with the cast. Our producer Annalisa sat down with Spidey himself and Aunt May, played by Marissa Tomei.

Annalisa decided to play...who'd ya want in your corner.. Spiderman, Peter Parker or Aunt May?