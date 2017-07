× Semi crashes into ditch near Longmont, 2 people rescued

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews worked Thursday night to remove a semi that drove into a ditch filled with water along Highway 287 near Longmont.

The ditch was full of running and two people inside the cab were trapped in water up to their chests. Firefighters rescued them.

The two had minor injuries.

Southbound Highway 287 at mile marker 312 was closed.