× Search resumes for climber missing since last year

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. –Authorities in Pitkin County have resumed their search for a climber who has been missing since last September.

David Cook, a former resident of Corrales, New Mexico, was reported overdue from a solo climbing and camping trip in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area.

At the time, his car was found in the parking area of the Maroon Bells. Inside were some printed maps showing possible routes Cook might have taken up Pyramid, North Maroon, and South Maroon Peaks.

On Thursday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers began the first in a series of planned aerial searches for Cook in the area of those peaks.

The search did not yield any new clues to his whereabouts. Another search is planned for later this month.