Roaches, problems with cleaning and sanitizing bring Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — Here’s a question for you. Has your favorite restaurant passed its recent health department inspection?

If you are new to Colorado, we look over recent health inspections and let you know who is making the grade and who has some work to do in the back of the house.

Beirut Grill

This week Beirut Grill in Englewood failed our Restaurant Report Card with nine critical violations during its inspection in May. According to the inspector the violations included:

Multiple live and dead roaches

Worker making salad with their bare hands

Chicken and lamb kabobs, hummus, tzatziki sauce held at wrong temperature.

The restaurant faces another inspection.

Okinawa Sushi

Okinawa Sushi in Lone Tree got an “F” for 10 critical violations in May. The inspector said they included:

Serving quail eggs from an unapproved source

Shrimp stored next to cut vegetables

Not cleaning and sanitizing dishes correctly

The restaurant passed its follow up inspection.

Original Pizza

Original Pizza on West Midway Boulevard in Broomfield gets the “A” this week for two perfect inspections in a row. “It’s not hard because we keep on top of things,” owner Raffaele Aiello said.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

