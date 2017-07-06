Rep. Steve Scalise back in intensive care unit

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit “due to new concerns for infection,” a statement from his office said Thursday.

His condition is listed as serious, according to the statement.

Scalise, the Republican House majority whip who represents Louisiana, was critically injured when a gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire on the GOP baseball team as it was practicing for a charity game on June 14.

Hodgkinson, a small business owner in Illinois, had been vocal about his support for Bernie Sanders — and his hatred for conservatives. He died after a shootout with authorities.

Scalise suffered a single gunshot wound to his left hip, and suffered “significant damage” to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, his doctor said last month.

The congressman’s condition subsequently improved, and he was released from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s intensive care unit less than two weeks ago.

“From the start, the whip’s doctors have made it clear that this will be a process with ups and downs, and this is in keeping with those expectations,” an aide to Scalise said.

Another update on Scalise is expected later Thursday, according to his office.

After the news of his return to the ICU, many tweeted well wishes using the hashtag #PrayForScalise.