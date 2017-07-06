Police search for suspect in fire set at Aurora hotel construction site

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is asking for help in finding a person of interest in connection with a fire that engulfed a hotel under construction in June.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on June 19 at the site of a future Marriott Courtyard Hotel.

The hotel was being built at 255 N. Blackhawk St.

There were no people in the building and no injuries.

Officials have released a blurry shot of the suspect and ask that if you have information on the fire or might know who this person is, they’d like you to give them a call.