Police called to remove protesters from Sen. Cory Gardner’s office in Denver

DENVER -- A group of people with disabilities started protesting against the health care bill at Sen. Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver at midday Thursday. Denver police arrived to remove and arrest those protesters Thursday evening.

Most of the protesters left the office earlier. But reports said five of them to stayed inside the building until the senator commits to voting no on the Republican health care bill.

They were handcuffed, removed, cited and released. Police did not take them to jail.

Those five people did speak to Sen. Gardner by telephone Thursday afternoon. He told them what's important to him in the bill. That includes making sure there's a safety net, maintaining coverage that's affordable and that supports pre-existing conditions.

Denver Police Chief Robert White stopped by Gardner's office earlier Thursday afternoon to make sure everything stayed peaceful.

Ten protesters were removed and arrested at the senator's office last week.