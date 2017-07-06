Paula’s Picks: Max’s Wine Dive Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know it's National Fried Chicken Day? And nobody does better fried chicken than Max's Wine Dive. To celebrate, they'll be serving up fried chicken and amazing sides all day long for just $10. Executive Chef Mason Rodgers joined us this morning to show off his mouth-watering dishes.

Max's Wine Dive placed 2nd in the 2017 Chicken Fight for their fried chicken. Their chicken is crunchy and moist, with a little heat from chiles, and the flour is seasoned and blended with buttermilk. Their delicious fried chicken comes with collard greens, Texas toast, and chipotle honey butter.

Max's Wine Dive is located just a few blocks from out station at 696 Sherman Street. Call them at (303)593-2554, or visit them online at MaxsWineDive.com.