Video: Pack of puppies sends bulldog dad scurrying for safety on sofa

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Parenting can leave you dog-tired and desperate for a short break on the couch.
Sir Spanky, an English bulldog, totally gets it.
When a litter of nine energetic puppies all wanted his attention at the same time, Sir Spanky was understandably overwhelmed.
Sir Spanky’s owners captured a video of him on the run — with the pack of pups right on his tail.
The drastically-outnumbered dad gets chased down the hall and under a table, but finally manages to get above the fray by seeking sanctuary on the sofa.
HAPPY FATHERS DAY!!! spanky and his loving 9 puppies who just want his attention
The puppies’ mother, Fiona, uses the same strategy when things get a little “ruff.”
Catch me if you can…..
It appears Fiona and Sir Spanky are getting a little more alone time these days.
The puppies, born in March, started moving into their “forever homes” earlier this month.