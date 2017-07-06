New Campaign Aims to Get Kids Outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new five year, $4 million ad campaign underway to get kids off the couch, away from their cell phones and screens, and into the great outdoors. It's called Generation Wild by Great Outdoors Colorado. A recent study reveals kids get less than five minutes of outdoor play time each day. The campaign offers up a hundred things to do before kids are 12, and they all have to be done outdoors. They're things like roll down a hill, go on a picnic, or build a fort.

Other than word of mouth, we're told the best way to reach kids and tell them to get outdoors is by social media. The ad campaign will be on billboards, TV ads, and bus stops.