Nearly 500 residences under evacuation for Peak 2 Fire in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- Nearly 500 residences remained under evacuation on Thursday morning after the spread of the Peak 2 Fire in Summit County.

The fire was first reported Wednesday morning between Breckenridge and Frisco. It calmed down overnight thanks to cooler temperatures and dying winds.

There were 463 residences that were evacuated from the Peak 7 neighborhood. The entire town of Breckenridge, and the Silver Shekel and Gold Hill neighborhoods under pre-evacuation notice.

The fire has burned 84 acres as of Wednesday night, the Breckenridge Police Department said. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed.

No highways are closed, but police and deputies from the Summit County Sheriff's Office have been patrolling the Peak 7 neighborhood to tell residents about the evacuation order.

"I could start to see flames so at that point, our neighbors started texting each other and we started packing," resident Tammy Reynolds said. "It was close enough that I decided just to throw a bunch of stuff in a bag and just go."

“I know this is a very difficult time for everyone in Summit County. Wildfires are one of the biggest threats our community faces, and incidents like this are extremely frightening," Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs said.

"We're doing everything we can to work with our partners to put out the fire.”

The fire is burning in heavy terrain and is being fueled by dead beetle killed pine.

"It’s kind of nerve wracking, to be honest," Liam Jordan said. "We’re trying to have a vacation. We’re here two more days and this is threatening our vacation, and we really don’t want to leave here because it’s such a beautiful place."

Summit Middle School is being used as an evacuation center, though no evacuees requested use of the shelter overnight.

The fire danger in Summit County is rated as very high, and Stage I fire restrictions that ban open fires and fireworks are in place.

In all, eight smoke jumpers and a 21-person hotshot have been brought in to fight the fire. Two heavy air tankers dropping retardant and two helicopters dropping buckets of water have also been used.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the low 80s on Thursday with some wind gusts up to 20 mph. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.