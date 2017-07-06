Mom detained after 4 children, father found stabbed to death in Georgia home

GWINNETT, Ga. — A mother has been detained for questioning in the fatal stabbings of four of her children and their father, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said Thursday.

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

A fifth child — a girl — was found with serious injuries and transported to the hospital, police said. In a tweet posted about five hours into the investigation, police said the girl was still alive.

Homicide update: ME has left the scene. Detectives & CSI still processing home/exterior. The injured child (female) is still alive. pic.twitter.com/5NHksxmxCk — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

All of the children discovered at the home near Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, were under age 10, officials said. The male victim was in his mid-30s.

Homicide update: All children were under age 10, adult male was in his mid 30s. Female suspect and male victim were parents to all children pic.twitter.com/ZHV0s7Wdpv — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

The call came in shortly before 5 a.m., Gwinnett County police said.

“This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community,” police said. “We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.”