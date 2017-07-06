Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when you combine candy, chocolate and pancakes with wine? Answer: One of the sweetest and most highly anticipated lineup of wine seminars at this year’s Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival July 15-16.

The two-day festival brings more than 300 varieties of wines as part of the signature two-day Village Grand Tasting event, not to mention the festival kick off, Reserve Wine Tasting on Friday evening, educational wine seminars and smooth (and free) jazz shows all weekend.

“The Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival is one of the most popular wine events in the state and has grown into one of the largest events of its kind,” says Maja Russer, director of events and marketing for the Keystone Neighbourhood Company, the group that produces the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival along with other popular Keystone festivals like the Bluegrass and Beer Festival and Mountain Town Music Festival. “This year we’re sweetening the pot with another incredible lineup of wine seminars and events like the Prosecco and Pancakes event on Sunday morning followed by the Willy Wonka’s Wild Wine Ride seminar that pairs candy and sweet treats with wine.”

The festival starts on Friday, July 14 with a bang and the sultry singing of the Linda Styles Band at the Reserve Wine Tasting event at the Warren Station Center for the Arts in River Run Village at Keystone. Tickets are $85 in advance and $90 at the door and the event features appetizers and dishes paired with special wines and hard-to-find varietals.

Saturday’s festivities start at noon with free jazz music. Throughout the weekend, groove to the tunes with free shows by Joel Rodney Siemion, Scruffy Pearls, Flat Irons Jazz Orchestra, Brian Simpson Band, Michael Lington, Vincent Ingala and back for another year the Phil Denny Band.

Throughout the weekend, the wine will be flowing in River Run Village with the Grand Tasting happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets:

Free music. Get tickets for the wine tasting and food sampling.