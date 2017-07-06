Hot off the grill: Spicy Chipotle Bison Burger

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Spicy Chipotle Bison Burger.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
***Bison is on sale at Tony's from July 6th - 12th.
Spicy Chipotle Bison Burger
Ingredients
Chipotle Avocado Spread
2 ripe large Hass avocados, peeled, pitted, and chopped
4 TBSP sour cream
2 TBSP fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
2 TBSP chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
Juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Grilled Red Onions
2 small red onions
Burger Patties
1 ½ pounds ground bison
½ pound chorizo, casing discarded
½ cup of your favorite salsa
2 TBSP fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
6 slices of sharp cheddar cheese
6 slices of tomato
6 Kaiser rolls
Directions
- Prepare a medium hot fire in charcoal grill with a cover or preheat a gas grill to medium-high heat.
- To prepare the spread, combine the avocados, sour cream, cilantro, garlic, chipotle peppers, lime juice and salt in food processor and pulse until well blended. Refrigerate until serving.
- To prepare the grilled onions, slice the onions into rings. Do not separate the rings at this time. Place the slices on a well-oiled grill and grill for 5 minutes flipping the onions half way through the cooking process. Remove from grill and set aside.
- To make the burger patties, combine the bison, chorizo, salsa, cilantro, salt and pepper in a bowl. Handling the meat as little as possible to avoid compacting it, thoroughly mix the ingredients. Divide the mixture into 6 equal pieces and form into patties keeping the center of the patties thinner than the edges. On a well-oiled grill, cook the patties until done preference, 5-7 minutes per side. In the last few minutes of cooking, add the cheese to melt.
- To assemble your burger, place your patty on the bottom half of the bun topping with the pickled, grilled onions, and fresh tomato. Place spread on top bun and place on top of the burger. Serve and enjoy!