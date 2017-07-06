Hot off the grill: Spicy Chipotle Bison Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Spicy Chipotle Bison Burger.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

***Bison is on sale at Tony's from July 6th - 12th.

Spicy Chipotle Bison Burger

Ingredients

Chipotle Avocado Spread

2 ripe large Hass avocados, peeled, pitted, and chopped

4 TBSP sour cream

2 TBSP fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 TBSP chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Grilled Red Onions

2 small red onions

Burger Patties

1 ½ pounds ground bison

½ pound chorizo, casing discarded

½ cup of your favorite salsa

2 TBSP fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

6 slices of sharp cheddar cheese

6 slices of tomato

6 Kaiser rolls

Directions

Prepare a medium hot fire in charcoal grill with a cover or preheat a gas grill to medium-high heat.