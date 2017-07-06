Georgia officers rescue dogs trapped in 167-degree vehicle

ROSWELL, Ga. — There is an enormous online response to body camera video that shows Georgia police officers rescuing two dogs trapped in a vehicle that was 167 degrees inside.

“There’s no way you should have had them dogs in the car,” witness Beloadea Omerto-Anderson said.

Omerto-Anderson went to the Fulton County Animal Shelter on Wednesday to adopt the dogs that were rescued.

“It’s just horrible and horrific how the dogs even look,” Omerto-Anderson said.

On Sunday, police in Roswell, Georgia, rescued the dogs. They won’t be able to be adopted because they are evidence in a criminal case against the owner.

According to a police report, it was 89 degrees and 52 percent humidity when a good Samaritan reported the trapped dogs inside a Chevrolet Impala.

“The windows were actually cracked, all of the windows were cracked, but that doesn’t mean, you know that the car is getting any sort of breeze,” officer Lisa Holland said. “It was parked directly in the sunshine. There was no shade for this car.”

Emergency responders wasted no time cracking a fire hydrant to cool off the dogs. One fell into a seizure while police rescued a second dog.

“In this case, the lady was inside watching a movie with her family,” Holland said.

“That’s just crazy and bizarre,” Omerto-Anderson said. “There’ s no words to explain how stupid a person can be. Excuse me.”