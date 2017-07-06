× Frontier offering $20 flights; tickets must be purchased July 6

DENVER — Frontier Airlines is offering $20 flights to and from select cities — but you’ll have to act fast.

The $20 flights are only available for purchase on Thursday, July 6.

If you’re departing from Denver, the destinations available include Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Antonio, Kansas City, Omaha and Sioux Falls.

If you want to go to Los Angeles, there’s a $20 flight from Colorado Springs.

The $20 flights are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from August 15 to October 4. There is one blackout date: September 5 (the Tuesday after Labor Day.)

Additional travel services, such as baggage, advance seat assignments and food and beverages are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.