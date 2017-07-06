For Sale: Colorado’s oldest operating business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN LUIS, Colo. — Tucked away behind the Sangre De Christos, in a small Southern Colorado town, sits the state’s oldest operating business. In fact, it’s been sitting there for 160 years.

“It was my great, great grandfather who started the business,” said owner Felix Romero.

The R&R Market was established in 1857 in the town of San Luis; as the crow flies, the town is about 20 miles north of the New Mexico state line.

“[it’s been] passed down generation to generation,” Romero added.

Romero's run the market for 48 years. He and his wife want to retire so they can focus on their farm. Problem is, they can’t find a family member to take the market over.

“This might be the end of it. I’d hate to see that happen,” Romero said.

Romero was hoping to leave the market in the hands of a relative. He said he would consider selling it to someone he’s not related to if he finds a suitable buyer.

“I think somewhere, something is going to happen,” Romero said with optimism.

