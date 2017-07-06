Denver police search for man in alleged store robbery

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly robbed a store in Denver last month.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery happened about 3:45 p.m. on June 19 at a store at 2796 S. Federal Blvd.

Police released pictures of the suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 49 years old and weighing about 200 pounds with sleeved tattoos on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt that says, “Dub Step Your Game Up” printed on the front, a black and gray Rockies baseball hat, and black pants.

Any one with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.