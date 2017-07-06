Consumers tired of weed can chase a new kind of high in Bolivia

BOLIVIA — If you’re tired of the skunky smell coming from Colorado dispensaries but still want to chase that high, hop on a flight to Bolivia.

The country is producing vodka and gin at towering heights in the Andes and those in the know say the taste is way up there.

The unique and suddenly trendy alcohol is distilled at altitudes as high as 13,000 feet, which is difficult but doable.

Some of the wheat and herbs coming from the Amazon reportedly lend a very unique flavor to the alcohol and consumers are drinking it up.

Production and export of the product are soaring and the growing industry is a boon to Bolivia, one of South America’s poorest countries.