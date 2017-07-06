× Colorado Springs officer cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of juvenile male

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after shooting a juvenile male while attempting to arrest him.

It happened at 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2017 when police went to the apartment of a young man with outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

While officers waited at the scene for a search warrant, the juvenile they wanted to arrest came down the stairwell of the complex with a gun in his left hand.

According to a release issued by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Sgt. Robert Wolf yelled commands at the juvenile, ordering him to drop the weapon.

The young man didn’t comply and according to the officer’s account of the situation, started to bend his left arm at the elbow.

Wolf claims that he believed the juvenile was raising the weapon to fire at officers. To protect himself, Sgt. Wolf shot the juvenile.

The young suspect was arrested and provided medical treatment. After the juvenile recovered from his injuries, he was charged with several offenses.

The young man’s name has not been released and he has not yet been convicted of a crime.

According to the statement released Thursday, an officer is justified in using deadly force if he reasonably believes it necessary to defend himself.

Sgt. Robert Wolf will not face criminal charges in the incident.