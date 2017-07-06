Coldwell Banker: Home with Amazing Kitchen for Entertaining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula joined Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, for a tour of a home in the heart of Denver with an outdoor kitchen, downstairs kitchen, and main kitchen perfect for entertaining. It features stainless steel sinks, a restaurant-worthy stove, a hidden refrigerator and double dishwashers.

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling. And if you have any questions, call Chris Mygatt at (303)409-1200.