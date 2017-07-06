× Celebrate national fried chicken day with delicious deals

DENVER — There seems to be a national celebration for just about anything but the July 6 “holiday” is finger-lickin’ good.

After all, it’s National Fried Chicken Day and there are tasty deals to be found locally.

We sourced a few restaurants where you can sit for a discounted dinner or take home some fried bird for free.

Steuben’s: It’s always fried chicken day at this Denver hot spot. Two pieces of fried chicken, a beer and fries are offered for $7 during happy hour(s) at 3 -6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close. It’s located at 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver.

Max Wine Dive: According to the dive, there’s a simple way to sum up the day: “Fried chicken and champagne, why the hell not?” All day Thursday, diners can save $8 when purchasing the fried chicken dinner deal for $10. It’s located at 696 Sherman St., Denver.

White Fence Farm: Visit the restaurant’s Lakewood location for 44 percent of a fried chicken dinner deal. It’s located at 6263 W Jewel Ave., Lakewood.

The Post: Visit The Post’s Facebook page and share their post celebrating the day to score a two-piece chicken dish for free from 4 pm. until 10 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant located at 2200 S. Broadway in Denver.

Music City Hot Chicken: If you find yourself up north, this Fort Collins spot is hawking a fried chicken sandwich and pint for $12 all day. It’s located at 111 Prospect Rd., Fort Collins.