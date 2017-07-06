× Cars damaged after dump truck drops rocks on I-70

DENVER — Multiple drivers ended up with damaged cars after rocks fell from a dump truck travelling on Interstate 70.

The vehicles were damaged on eastbound I-70 near Quebec Street on Thursday, the Denver Police Department confirmed.

Our crew spotted at least three cars with dents and damage from the rocks.

There appeared to be a problem with a door or gate on the dump truck and crews at the scene said they wouldn’t move the truck until it could be fixed.