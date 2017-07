DENVER — Budweiser announced a new line of special bottles and cans that celebrate 11 US states.

Colorado is one of them.

The new packaging highlights the company’s breweries including the one in Fort Collins.

State names and initials replace the usual Budweiser and Anheuser-Busch lettering.

The cans and bottle also include each state’s motto and nickname.

They’ll be available in the Centennial State … and the other states through September.